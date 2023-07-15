Are you ready to meet a puppy whose spirit shines through even the toughest of times? Meet Tucker, a delightful... View on PetFinder
Tucker
Related to this story
Most Popular
Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Educatio…
Carson Lester, 22, owner and creator of Tasty Pickles, started his own business as a high school project and it now has grown to include a pre…
For five decades, Evelyn M. Clyburn has been teaching in Iredell and Catawba counties and this Saturday, former students and others will have …
Gage Callan, a rising eighth-grader, said students don't feel comfortable speaking out as they fear being singled out by teachers or staff and…
A Stony Point man was charged with two drug related felonies in Iredell County on Tuesday.