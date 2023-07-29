Trusty Jul 29, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save My name is Trusty! I'm a sweet gray tabby ready for my new home! View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville woman wins $1 million in NC lottery Lynne Lepley of Statesville wanted a piece of the Mega Millions jackpot as it climbed higher and higher last week, and ended up landing on a $… Field set for Statesville, Mooresville and other Iredell County elections The field is set for the 2023 elections after the filing period closed on Friday at noon. Trooper: Woman charged in hit-and-run claimed she hit a deer Troopers believe dog hair may have been placed on the vehicle's windshield to make it look like it hit a deer. Out of Our Past: Signal Hill Mall set to open; WWII pilot's body returned for burial Twenty-five years ago: Wells Fargo closing 18 more branches nationwide Wells Fargo & Co. has informed its federal regulator — the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency — of plans to close another 18 b…