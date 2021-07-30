Troy Miller promoted to captain by Iredell County Sheriff's Office

Troy Miller was promoted by the Iredell County Sheriff's Office this week and now will supervise the Uniformed Patrol Division, according to a news release.

Miller has more than 22 years experience in law enforcement and began his career with the sheriff’s office in 1999 as a patrol deputy, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said Miller's experience as a canine handler, detective, and commander of the Sheriff's Emergency Response team as part of his service, stating that "Capt. Miller brings invaluable supervisory and leadership experience to this position."

In 2006, Miller was promoted to sergeant with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) Team. In 2009, he transferred to patrol division as a sergeant and advanced to lieutenant of the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement team in 2010. In 2012, Miller assumed the responsibilities of Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (SERT) commander and most recently served as the drug diversion officer for the Narcotics Division.

Miller earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Carolina University and received his Advanced Law Enforcement Certificate from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards.

