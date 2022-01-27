 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troutman UMC to host free drive-thru meal Feb. 12
Troutman UMC to host free drive-thru meal Feb. 12

Troutman First United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru meal from 4 to 6:30 p.m. (or until the food runs out) Feb. 12.

The meal, which is free, includes chicken, pasta, green beans, roll and dessert.

The church is at 204 Mills Ave., Troutman.

For information call 704-528-5110.

