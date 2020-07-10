Troutman resident recognized for volunteerism to feed students affected by pandemic

During the meeting Thursday, Troutman Town Council recognized resident Felina Harris for her volunteer work and organizing to feed students who would usually get meals at school.

“Felina Harris at her core is someone who believes and does without the thought or desire for credit or accolades,” Mayor Teross Young said.

Young said Harris started shopping, collecting donations, making partnerships with businesses like the Food Lion in Troutman and gathering more volunteers as soon as she realized the impact the pandemic would have on some children’s food security.

She did all of this without being asked and with the help of other volunteers she organized. Young said she calls that group her “village.”

New Life Missionary Baptist Church helped with the effort, acting as a place for the group to gather food.

Harris thanked the church and several people who have been particularly helpful in her effort.

“I love my town, and I just wanted to see my people fed,” Harris said.

On Thursday, council also:

» Swore in new Town Manager Bryan Gruesbeck who will start work on Monday.

» Approved starting the bidding process for paving ballpark parking and Georgie, Winter Flake and Rumple streets.

