TES teamed up with ACS because cancer has touched all of us in some way. And they want to stop this disease in its tracks. Students raised money by purchasing luminaries decorating in honor or memory of a loved one with cancer and/or purchasing strips to make a Life Chain showing support for those with cancer and their caregivers. The money the team raised helps the American Cancer Society in so many ways. It is helping fund innovative research. It provides free information for people dealing with disease. It provides rides to treatment and places to stay for people who must seek treatment far from home. In short, their money is helping save lives.