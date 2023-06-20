Troutman Elementary teamed up with the American Cancer Society Schools vs. Cancer Program to help fight cancer raising $800. Students had a blast celebrating with a color run.
TES teamed up with ACS because cancer has touched all of us in some way. And they want to stop this disease in its tracks. Students raised money by purchasing luminaries decorating in honor or memory of a loved one with cancer and/or purchasing strips to make a Life Chain showing support for those with cancer and their caregivers. The money the team raised helps the American Cancer Society in so many ways. It is helping fund innovative research. It provides free information for people dealing with disease. It provides rides to treatment and places to stay for people who must seek treatment far from home. In short, their money is helping save lives.
The American Cancer Society Schools vs. Cancer program brings education and community service to an elementary classroom in a fun and exciting way that also allows students to help save lives from cancer. Through Schools vs. Cancer, students will learn about cancer, steps they can take to reduce their risk of developing the disease, and tips to stay healthy.
Students walked/ran laps at the TMS football field while enhancement teachers sprayed them with colored water. The colors represented the different types of cancer.