Traditional orientation wasn't in the cards, but South Iredell freshmen didn't miss out
With school starting virtually this year, South Iredell High School freshman did not get the opportunity to have a traditional freshmen orientation. As a result, SIHS offered a couple of fun Fridays to help transition them to campus. Two sessions were offered each day on Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11.

During the sessions, students were led by student ambassadors. They participated in a campus tour, completed a scavenger hunt, made cards for frontline workers or nursing home shut-ins, and tie-dyed their own South Iredell T-shirts.

