Small breeds, big needs: Tiny Paws strives to be a magical place for dogs

“We encourage people to bring their own blankets and things the dogs are familiar with the smells and any toys they particularly want for the dog,” Leblanc said. “They can isolate and play with their own toys, just to keep them familiar with their stuff.

“We know from our own experiences when you board a dog, by the time you get them back, their schedules are all messed up. So, we want to ask anyone who’s boarding their dog with us, what exactly is your dog’s schedule? What time do they like to eat, what time do they like to walk? What key words they use … Because when you use those familiar words then the dogs are not so frightened. We’re a luxury facility, so we’re making sure we customize it to each dog. Which to us the dog is the client.”

The idea for the facility evolved from a combination of two factors: Leblanc’s own experiences trying to board a small dog and, literally, a dream she had.

Leblanc had an actual dream in which she was surrounded by “a bunch of little dogs” jumping on her. A Yorkshire Terrier breeder, she thought that was the cause behind the dream. She shared it with her husband, then found further reason for a small-dog only facility. Based on her own experiences, and shopping around, she saw the need for a place that housed just small dogs.