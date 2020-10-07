Small breeds, big needs: Tiny Paws strives to be a magical place for dogs

Walking through Tiny Paws, one feels they have entered a magical kingdom for dogs.
It’s a place built from a dream, designed to look like a tiny village for dogs.
Owner Nina Leblanc says that her husband, Kreg Stelzer, designed it to look like Disney – and she is not overstating it. The kennel area looks like a paved walkway with green-covered enclosures for pups, one separate for those who need their own space. The walkway opens to a grooming area, a kennel area and an infirmary, if needed.
The front of Tiny Paws, a business located at 115 Commons Drive, Mooresville, that provides grooming, kenneling and clothing for dogs 20 pounds and under, features designer clothing for all occasions. While wedding dresses are a specialty, the area includes bow ties, jackets, specialty harnesses and other items to entice a puppy. Recently, Leblanc added the ability to get biker jackets for the dogs as well.
“I carry things that pretty much fit anyone’s budget,” Leblanc said.
The wedding dresses are for those who want to dress up man’s best friend for the wedding party and come in short and more formal longer styles.
Behind the store is the licensed boarding and kennel facility. Tiny Paws offers all the modern touches – groomer Kali Houck not only offers standard grooming but also nail polishing and temporary dyes for dogs. The boarding area includes webcams so people can watch their dogs while on vacation, and nightlights so those boarding will never be left in the dark. Tiny Paws has a capacity of 10 dogs in boarding and 10 in day care for a total of 20 dogs.
“We encourage people to bring their own blankets and things the dogs are familiar with the smells and any toys they particularly want for the dog,” Leblanc said. “They can isolate and play with their own toys, just to keep them familiar with their stuff.
“We know from our own experiences when you board a dog, by the time you get them back, their schedules are all messed up. So, we want to ask anyone who’s boarding their dog with us, what exactly is your dog’s schedule? What time do they like to eat, what time do they like to walk? What key words they use … Because when you use those familiar words then the dogs are not so frightened. We’re a luxury facility, so we’re making sure we customize it to each dog. Which to us the dog is the client.”
The idea for the facility evolved from a combination of two factors: Leblanc’s own experiences trying to board a small dog and, literally, a dream she had.
Leblanc had an actual dream in which she was surrounded by “a bunch of little dogs” jumping on her. A Yorkshire Terrier breeder, she thought that was the cause behind the dream. She shared it with her husband, then found further reason for a small-dog only facility. Based on her own experiences, and shopping around, she saw the need for a place that housed just small dogs.
A smaller dog needs to be taken for a walk more often and can also be intimidated if surrounded by larger dogs when kenneled, she says.
“I told my husband, small breeds have so many big needs, there needs to be a place for small dogs,” she said. “I couldn’t find one, so my husband said why don’t we open up a place and call it Tiny Paws and that’s what we did.”
She opened on March 14, and almost immediately had to close her doors based on restrictions for the coronavirus pandemic. She shut her doors on March 15 and was able to reopen May 8. She and her husband also own Alco in Mooresville, so she didn’t suffer financially the way some business owners have.
When she reopened, she and Houck worked to get the word out about their business.
“Nobody’s going out because of corona, so it just makes it that much harder because nobody is looking for a new place,” she said.
Still, she says the response to her business has been good. Small dog owners appreciate the intent of having only other small dogs around, she said.
Houck brings her own touches as well. She has introduced sparkly extensions for dogs and works to add things to make them comfortable, like a second bath after they’ve been cut to get rid of fine hairs and allowing dogs that come in together to both be in the grooming area for comfort.
“My favorite part is I get to hold the dogs after they’ve been groomed,” she said. “We focus on quality over quantity. It gives me time to make sure they feel safe and they’re comfortable.”
She points out that with the day care/boarding element, after dogs are groomed, they can run around in the play area, adding a level of comfort to their experience.
“She’s caught on so quickly, she’s just the anchor of the company … She’s amazing,” Leblanc said.
Leblanc points out that as a luxury facility, they work with a customer’s needs. They can adjust and add to or from what people want as part of the overall grooming experience, though they do not do just single-item things like nail trims.
As she looks around her business, she sees her dream realized. She wants to bring a unique experience for the client – which, in her business, is the dog – and owner and to offer something that caters just to the smaller breeds.
She and her husband are still making upgrades to the business – and continuing to develop the unique look of the kennel.
“He’s very artistic, he likes it to look very pretty to the eye, he’s very creative,” she said.
So far, she said the response has been positive.
“We always try to go at a higher level that people can appreciate,” she said.
