Pets of the week

Major is the name, but don’t let it fool ya. This guy is not clean cut and strict! He sure isn’t shy about wiggling in for some cuddles. He likes to please his people, and gets along well with other dogs. Major is neutered and about 5 years old, and he’s part of our Heartworm Foster-To-Adopt program. Good news – he’s almost done with his treatment, which is fully sponsored by the shelter!
Herf might look like a tough dude, but he’s full of sweetness. He came in with a cherry eye in each eye, but a great vet fixed him up so he can see better! Only the special ones get that kind of treatment. Herf is part of our Heartworm Foster-To-Adopt program as well, but don’t let that deter you; it’s fully paid for by the shelter! Come meet this loveable goof today.
Clint’s quite a handsome kitten, but he’s struggling to realize it himself. He’s a bit shy and doesn’t realize what a looker he is! Clint is about 5 months old, neutered, and ready to gain some confidence so he can strut his stuff at your house.
Sweet Leopardese is still here at the shelter, waiting for the right person (or people) to come and sweep her off her little white feet. She has come out of her shell a little since moving to adoptions, but she’s still a fairly quiet gal who enjoys to receive pets. She is spayed, just over a year old, and ready to go home!
Billy is a newcomer to adoptions, so we are still learning his personality. We do know how striking he is! He is already neutered and will be able to go home after a quick health check from our vet.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.
