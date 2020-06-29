Pets of the Week

Don’t miss out on these amber eyes! Brently is the sweetest boy! He’s about a year and a half old, and already neutered. He just needs a quick health check from our vet and he’s all ready to come home with you.
Sweet Lola sure loves her people. And honestly, none of us can resist that smile. Lola is 2 years old, spayed, and part of our heartworm foster-to-adopt program sponsored by the shelter! Please come meet her today – she loves visitors!
Leity is still waiting patiently for the right family for her. She loves toys!She is about 2 years old, spayed, and completely ready to take off to her new home. This silly girl is a perfect fit for an active and playful family.
Handsome Nick is really hoping for a lap on which to nap, and perhaps even another kitty friend to cuddle! The picture doesn’t do those stripes justice. Nick is already neutered and about 9 months old – could you be the perfect home for him?
This fella is the definition of laid-back. Macintosh is 10 pounds of distinguished looks and charm, and boy does he love to be loved. He does have a small hotspot on his neck and therefore needs to see your vet soon after you welcome him into your home. It’ll be never be the same once he arrives, we promise!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.