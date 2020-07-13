Pets of the week

Sweet Penelope has been here for a while, and while she’s so fond of the staff, they’d really love to see her flourish in a home. She has the world’s goofiest faces, and the silly zoomies to match! Penelope is about 2 years old, and is part of the sponsored (i.e. free!) Heartworm Foster-To-Adopt Program!
While Maggie may be a slightly older girl, she’s still got plenty of pep in her step! She loves toys and pets. Maggie is about 6 years old, spayed, and ready for you to share your couch with her.
Bobby is so handsome, and he knows it. Those dark orange marble tabby stripes are even more stunning in person. This suave fella would love to take naps in the sunny spot on your kitchen floor. Mr. Bobby is about 4 years old, neutered, and ready to go home.
Rori is a pretty relaxed lady. Her shiny coat and bright green eyes will light up a room. Rori is 2 years old and spayed. Doesn’t she look like she’d love to occupy your lap on movie nights?
Mike is so pleased to meet you! No really, he’s extremely pleased! Mike is a young fella, about a year old, and boy is he excited about everything. He’s so excited that you’re looking at his picture! He’s already been neutered and is beyond ready to come make your home as exciting and full of joy as he is! Come meet him at Iredell County Animal Services.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, located at 430 Bristol Drive in Statesville. All photos used with permission of Iredell County Animal Services. Due to current recommendations from the CDC and the state of North Carolina regarding COVID-19, the shelter will be operating by appointment only. To arrange an appointment for adoption, rabies vaccines, animal intake, and for all other questions, call 704-878-5424 and follow the prompts provided. If you are in need of assistance from an animal control officer, call animal control dispatch at 704-878-5335.
