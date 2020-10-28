No tiger on the loose in Troutman, but rumor runs wild on social media

All it takes is one social post and the next thing you know, everyone is on the lookout for a tiger in Troutman. What was a relatively normal post ended up running as wild as the supposed animal itself.
"When your husband calls you on his way to work & says “I just saw a tiger walking down Perry!” you get in the car & go look for it. I did NOT see this huge cat but I did call & report it. If you’re near Ostwalt Amity / Zootastic, be on the lookout & lock your pets up!" Sheryl Scott posted on Facebook early Wednesday, relaying what her husband, Brandon Scott believed he saw.
"I saw a very large cat on Perry Road on my way into work this morning and asked my wife to report it or call animal control. I thought it was a mountain lion but also thought for where it was at it could have been something that escaped Zootastic. I've lived in the area most of my life and had not encountered a cat that big before," Brandon Scott said. "For the time of day it was my main concern was it might find a kid waiting for the school bus. I really didn't consider it taking off on social media. That just kind of happened as the day went on from my wife's Facebook post. My hope now is that it hasn't made Mr. Brown from Zootastic's day too rough for all of the attention I've heard he's been getting."
Sheryl Scott said she contacted the zoo and local authorities before posting that Brandon Scott saw something on his way to work.
Of course, with Zootastic Park being nearby, the idea of a tiger being on the loose is plausible. That's why the zoo's owner, Scottie Brown, went and checked to make sure it wasn't one of his tigers or any other big cats after he was called. He said there are four compounds and five gates any of his big cats would have to get loose from, but it was due diligence to make sure it wasn't one of his big cats.
While there may have been a large cat roaming around Troutman, it wasn't one from Zootastic.
Running wild on social media
Man sees a big cat and reports it to authorities. End of story?
Not quite when social media helps fuel speculation and rumor.
"It just blew up on Facebook," Brown said.
A search of the words "tiger" "loose" and "Troutman" or "Zootastic" revealed people were rather confident a tiger was loose in Troutman, and where it came from. Updates to those posts would later show people heard it wasn't a cat from Zootastic, but that didn't mean between social media and word of mouth that the idea of a big cat on the loose wasn't the talk of the town on Wednesday. There were a few Carol Baskins jokes on Facebook, too. Baskins was featured in the Netflix documentary series "Tiger King."
Of course, this meant there were plenty of calls to the sheriff's office, animal control, and the zoo.
For Brown, it was 40 to 50 phone calls the zoo got within an hour of the post. Not exactly how Brown wanted to spend his morning. He understood how it could happen, but he did wish people would be careful about what they post without knowing for sure.
"I'm not saying the man didn't see something. He saw something in a ditch, on an overcast and dark morning. It just wasn’t a tiger," Brown said.
He did say if it would have been one of his cats, he certainly would have called the Iredell County Sheriff, animal control, and the proper authorities quickly.
Brown said with the U.S. Government's regulations on exotic animals, if it were his or anyone else's legally owned cat, it wouldn't be too hard to figure out where it had come from.
For both Scotts, they were worried about any sort of big cat, regardless of ownership, that could be a danger to children and pets. However, Sheryl Scott didn't appreciate where the rumors and speculation went either.
"I was very surprised to see people jumping all over their character (because) of a wild animal. They are trying to help capture this animal safely. People can be so mean for no reason, especially behind a screen," Sheryl Scott said.
It didn't help the situation that earlier this year a local couple said they saw a large cat, one bigger than your typical domesticated one.
Gary and Heather Dubose spotted a large cat in their backyard on Bethesda Road and even snapped a photo. It caused a similar stir, and Zootastic even went as far as asking them to take down the photo according to Heather Dubose, due to the alarm it caused. Brown was adamant in either case the cats spotted wasn't one that belonged to the zoo.
Was it the same cat seen both times? Between the Dubose's sighting and Brandon Scott's sighting of something early Wednesday, people were certainly on edge.
When you mix that with the ease of sharing on social media, it isn't too surprising people in Troutman were concerned a tiger was on the loose.
