No tiger on the loose in Troutman, but rumor runs wild on social media

"When your husband calls you on his way to work & says “I just saw a tiger walking down Perry!” you get in the car & go look for it. I did NOT see this huge cat but I did call & report it. If you’re near Ostwalt Amity / Zootastic, be on the lookout & lock your pets up!" Sheryl Scott posted on Facebook early Wednesday, relaying what her husband, Brandon Scott believed he saw.

"I saw a very large cat on Perry Road on my way into work this morning and asked my wife to report it or call animal control. I thought it was a mountain lion but also thought for where it was at it could have been something that escaped Zootastic. I've lived in the area most of my life and had not encountered a cat that big before," Brandon Scott said. "For the time of day it was my main concern was it might find a kid waiting for the school bus. I really didn't consider it taking off on social media. That just kind of happened as the day went on from my wife's Facebook post. My hope now is that it hasn't made Mr. Brown from Zootastic's day too rough for all of the attention I've heard he's been getting."