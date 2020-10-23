Highland Canine Training prepares dogs for service

"Just starting the day, having a beginning product, and at the end of the day seeing where you made a step or two of progress," Carter said. He said just seeing the change you can make in a few short weeks, and how it helps someone, it satisfying.

For some of the trainers, it was a matter of finding the right opportunity for them to help others.

For Jahmaal Benford, he was looking for another way to help others after a medical separation from the Air Force. He said he always loved dogs, as his parents bred them growing up, and after a talk with a Veteran Affairs counselor, he saw his opportunity.

"I love it, it doesn't even feel like work," Benford said.

Marysa Rollings, currently a student at the Agriculture and Science Early College, isn't officially in training yet, but she knows she wants to make a career in dog training and is taking advantage of the opportunity. She said her mother works in the office at Highland.

"I knew I always wanted to help people in my future career, but I couldn't find something that I truly loved. Then, when I started seeing how these dogs can help people with autism, with seizures, I wanted to help them and train dogs to help."

And sometimes, it's just better working with dogs than people.