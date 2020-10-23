Highland Canine Training prepares dogs for service

A pack of dogs was seen roaming downtown streets in Statesville on Thursday, but don't worry — their handlers were right beside them. The service, working or companion dogs, and their trainers, were part of the Highland Canine Training's class.
"We're trying to do as much as we can walking them in downtown Statesville," Carlos Hernandez said. "So they get used to different environments."
Hernandez is a coordinator at Highland Canine Training.
While much of their training is done in Harmony, the dogs are taken out for socialization training on Tuesdays and Thursdays. In the past that might have included trips to schools, nursing homes, and other places so they could interact more directly with people. But with the coronavirus and the social distancing rules that come with it, Highland's options are more limited.
The group was service dogs in training and handled by students from the International Schools for Dog Trainers. Hernandez said two of the six dogs in the group have already been placed, and that the other four should be placed soon, though their training will continue. Hernandez said they currently have 13 dogs in training.
Hernandez said the dogs begin their training at 9 weeks old with plenty of socialization and basic obedience training. Once the pups are 7 to 8 months old, Highland matches them with the family. Hernandez said at that time, Highland starts teaching the dogs the specific tasks they will be trained to do for their eventual handlers.
That process can take from five months to a year, depending on how quickly the dogs learn, as well as how much they have to learn. He said typically the dogs stay at the training center about a year or two before they are turned over to the families.
In the case of service dogs, the goal is to give people more freedom and independence in their lives, something they wouldn't have as safely without a canine companion. The training may involve comforting someone with autism, serving as an anchor when tethered to a child who could potentially runoff, or tracking in case the person does get lost.
Motivated to help others
The dogs weren't the only ones being trained. The human students themselves are working to learn how to train service dogs and working dogs.
For many of the students walking the dogs, there was a family connection to pets or animals. For others, it was a way for them to combine a love of animals with fulfilling work.
"It's interesting seeing how clever these canines are. How amicable they are to learning and how big of a difference they can make in people's lives, whether as a companion or service animal," Alyson Colingo said.
Butch Carter said he grew up in a veterinarian clinic, as his dad was a veterinarian, and he had done horse training at one point. Now, his focus has come back to dogs.
"Just starting the day, having a beginning product, and at the end of the day seeing where you made a step or two of progress," Carter said. He said just seeing the change you can make in a few short weeks, and how it helps someone, it satisfying.
For some of the trainers, it was a matter of finding the right opportunity for them to help others.
For Jahmaal Benford, he was looking for another way to help others after a medical separation from the Air Force. He said he always loved dogs, as his parents bred them growing up, and after a talk with a Veteran Affairs counselor, he saw his opportunity.
"I love it, it doesn't even feel like work," Benford said.
Marysa Rollings, currently a student at the Agriculture and Science Early College, isn't officially in training yet, but she knows she wants to make a career in dog training and is taking advantage of the opportunity. She said her mother works in the office at Highland.
"I knew I always wanted to help people in my future career, but I couldn't find something that I truly loved. Then, when I started seeing how these dogs can help people with autism, with seizures, I wanted to help them and train dogs to help."
And sometimes, it's just better working with dogs than people.
"I've just always had a connection with dogs that I didn't have with people. When I was around dogs, it gave me the ability to be myself and come out more, than if I was just working with people, so I was just excited to work with dogs," Briana VanDeVeire said.
And helping others is part of the satisfaction as well for VanDeVeire.
"Seeing how they help people it just makes it worth it."
