LIFTING EACH OTHER UP: Walk By Faith offers spiritual, emotional support

On Sunday afternoon, about 40 women gathered at Horizon Church to support one another in fellowship, to offer praise and to share personal stories. A sense of calm pervaded the darkened room as music washed across those sitting, standing or swaying to the songs.
In between, women in Queendom shirts would step up and tell stories of their walk with God as the other women shouted support for them throughout. It was a cleansing, moving and sometimes tearful afternoon. The women united into one body of faith.
As organizers Quanda Smith and Penny Stephens roamed through the crowd, or softly spoke to those gathered, they offered encouragement and support.
Smith and Stephens recently formed Walk By Faith, a movement aimed at offering women spiritual and emotional support. On Sunday, they embraced that ideal.
“Our point today is to touch everyone with a broken heart,” Stephens said. “We are in this together. With the pandemic and everything, let them know we can count on somebody. We know we can (depend on) God, but we need that. Allow them to have fellowship, allow them to worship, just feel free. Get it all out.”
Smith, owner of Southern Part of Heaven catering, and Stephens, who also owns JM Creative and designed the shirts, are hosting the events as part of their new Walk By Faith initiative. The event features women lifting one another up in an afternoon of sharing and caring and praise. One may enter with worries or concerns on their minds, but the afternoon left one feeling empowered.
As Stephens said to “get it all out,” the women did just that. Positive energy flowed through the room. Cries of Hallelujah and “Thank you Jesus” drifted from the crowd. The women swayed, arms lifted in praise, and hugged one another in support. The event created the environment that Stephens and Smith are seeking — one where women have a place to lift their shoulders and share community experiences.
“We wear so many hats,” Smith said. “We just want them to know that we are here, and we understand what they are going through. We’re going through the same; we’re going through it together. (We’re) just lifting each other up.”
On Sunday, for a few hours, this group of women did just that. They are planning more events for the future. To find out more about Walk By Faith, contact Smith at 980-635-7495.
