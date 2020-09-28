LIFTING EACH OTHER UP: Walk By Faith offers spiritual, emotional support

On Sunday afternoon, about 40 women gathered at Horizon Church to support one another in fellowship, to offer praise and to share personal stories. A sense of calm pervaded the darkened room as music washed across those sitting, standing or swaying to the songs.

In between, women in Queendom shirts would step up and tell stories of their walk with God as the other women shouted support for them throughout. It was a cleansing, moving and sometimes tearful afternoon. The women united into one body of faith.

As organizers Quanda Smith and Penny Stephens roamed through the crowd, or softly spoke to those gathered, they offered encouragement and support.

Smith and Stephens recently formed Walk By Faith, a movement aimed at offering women spiritual and emotional support. On Sunday, they embraced that ideal.

“Our point today is to touch everyone with a broken heart,” Stephens said. “We are in this together. With the pandemic and everything, let them know we can count on somebody. We know we can (depend on) God, but we need that. Allow them to have fellowship, allow them to worship, just feel free. Get it all out.”