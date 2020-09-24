Virutal 'Suicide Prevention' workshop planned for veterans, families

During National Suicide Prevention Month, Carolina Caring joins the Salisbury VA Medical Center to present “Suicide Prevention,” a workshop designed to educate veterans and those who love them about how they can help prevent suicide.

This virtual workshop will be presented by Salisbury VA Medical Center Clinical Psychologist Dr. Natalie Brescian and Geriatrics and Extended Care Nurse Manager Tinky Whittington on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. via Zoom, as a part of the “Empowering Staff and Community Hospices in the Care of Vietnam-era Veterans” initiative.

Veterans, family members, and care providers are also invited to initiate a free and confidential conversation with an experienced VA responder by calling the Veterans Crisis Line.

If you are concerned about the safety and well-being of a veteran call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1 or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat to get support anonymously. A text message can also be sent to 838255 to connect to a VA responder.