Statesville City Council approves 2.5% raise for employees, agrees to pay review

It didn't address all the pay issues, however, as there are still concerns from city employees — and firefighters in particular — that their pay becomes more competitive with others in the region.

The city manager still has to deal with salary compression issues, along with other concerns while pleasing the fire department, which its employees felt they've been underpaid for quite some time. Salary compression is when a salaries get more closer, typically when there are raises. Newer employees or less skilled ones are paid similarly to more veteran or more skilled workers, causing morale issues

Justin Elam, the president of the Statesville Professional Firefighters Association said but he was mostly speaking for himself on Monday night until he talks with other firefighters. He said firefighters were grateful and happy all city employees will get a raise.

While optimistic, he still wants to put pressure on the city to finish the task.

"Getting citywide raises is always a benefit ... I'm glad they made good on that promise" Elam said.. He said until the department's pay is addressed in regard to making it more competitive, he'll be waiting for Smith and the council to finish the task.