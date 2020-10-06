Statesville City Council approves 2.5% raise for employees, agrees to pay review

The Statesville City Council approved a 2.5% raise for the city's employees on Monday night, but not before plenty of debate on if, how, and when it would happen. In the end, though, it meant an immediate raise for the city's workers.
"We'll start working on it immediately," City Manager Ron Smith said. "I'd say it will take effect in the next two weeks. Even if it gets delayed, it's retroactive, so the money is still coming."
Smith said that money will come to workers as a lump sum once the city gets the change done in the next few weeks.
The 2.5% increase is estimated to cost $605,988, according to the city's documents. The council also approved a pay study to look at keeping the city's employees' wages competitive.
Pay raises for city employees were put on hold earlier this year when the coronavirus' economic impact became apparent. According to the city's action request on the matter, there was a 15% shortfall earlier this year in tax receipts, or about $1 million. But in the last quarter of the 2020 fiscal year sales tax receipts were up $63,272 or 3.22% over the prior year.
The council members said they believe that the stabilization means the worst of the coronavirus' economic impact passed and that the city will continue to grow as had been the trend in the years prior.
It didn't address all the pay issues, however, as there are still concerns from city employees — and firefighters in particular — that their pay becomes more competitive with others in the region.
The city manager still has to deal with salary compression issues, along with other concerns while pleasing the fire department, which its employees felt they've been underpaid for quite some time. Salary compression is when a salaries get more closer, typically when there are raises. Newer employees or less skilled ones are paid similarly to more veteran or more skilled workers, causing morale issues
Justin Elam, the president of the Statesville Professional Firefighters Association said but he was mostly speaking for himself on Monday night until he talks with other firefighters. He said firefighters were grateful and happy all city employees will get a raise.
While optimistic, he still wants to put pressure on the city to finish the task.
"Getting citywide raises is always a benefit ... I'm glad they made good on that promise" Elam said.. He said until the department's pay is addressed in regard to making it more competitive, he'll be waiting for Smith and the council to finish the task.
"But it's still is yet to be done and implemented so we're looking into next year's budget year. ... We're still waiting and hoping." Elam said. "We haven't seen any progress yet, it all depends on how the pay review goes. But we're an understanding bunch. We're still going to show up and do our jobs, doesn't matter if it is a pandemic or natural emergency, or whatnot. We're showing up for what we're getting paid now, so that's not going to change the fact that we're going to show up and do our job."
Smith said that the council authorizing him to have a pay study done for $12,000 over four years and another $500,000 to implement the results of it means the wait between now and the adjustment that firefighters and other city workers will come sooner rather than later. He said that should be done by March 2021 and it would be implemented in July of that year if things go as planned.
The fire and police departments would be the first to see adjustments according to the city's four-year plan. Raises for the fire department are estimated to cost between $109,203 and $218,405 while the police would see between $143,813 and $215,719 added to their payroll.
While the raise was for all city workers, it wasn't the only issue that affected the fire department that was on the budget.
Fire Station 1
The city voted to move forward with the eventual purchase of land to construct a new fire station on in the city to replace Fire Station 1. That station, on South Meeting Street, was built in 1958 and while it still serves the department, issues with its size and location have the city looking to replace it in the near future.
The cost of the new facility is estimated at $6,295,000, according to the city.
While the need to replace Fire Station 1 was agreed on, there was a thornier issue for Frederick Foster. He said that the city was missing an opportunity to invest in South Statesville. Previously, the agreed site for the replacement for Fire House 1 was in the southern part of the city.
But after the Larkin development on Amity Hill Road fell through several years ago, placing it there didn't make as much sense for the city, Smith said. He said that was due to the expected response times for the fire department. Foster asked what the city would be doing with the previously selected site on Amity Hill Road, but the rest of the council and mayor Costi Kutteh were short on answers.
"We can put more effort into that thought and come back to you, councilman," Smith said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
