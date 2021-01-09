Ron Wyatt settles in as Troutman's town manager

Ron Wyatt feels right at home as the town manager of Troutman. And he should, considering he spent his formative years there and then returned to live there as well as be its mayor in 2016. But now he faces the challenges of managing the day-to-day issues that come with leading a growing town.

"I've lived here, worked here, played here most of my life in some capacity or other, been involved in the civic aspects of it and have done a whole lot of things here in addition to just laying my head down in the evenings," Wyatt said.

While he was hired to the position, there is a political nature to the job. As the head of Iredell's Republican Party, he certainly understands the nature of that. Wyatt said while the mayor and other elected officials are responsible for the budgets and reacting to the whims of the public, it's his job to implement and accomplish those tasks, and without spending too much, either.

"But at the end of the day, the town council approves our budgets and makes sure that we are staying in line with what the wishes of the citizens are and those wishes of course goes through council and the mayor," Wyatt said.

And while he isn't running for election, he still knows he'll be judged by the public's collective eyes.