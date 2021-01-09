Ron Wyatt settles in as Troutman's town manager

Ron Wyatt feels right at home as the town manager of Troutman. And he should, considering he spent his formative years there and then returned to live there as well as be its mayor in 2016. But now he faces the challenges of managing the day-to-day issues that come with leading a growing town.
"I've lived here, worked here, played here most of my life in some capacity or other, been involved in the civic aspects of it and have done a whole lot of things here in addition to just laying my head down in the evenings," Wyatt said.
While he was hired to the position, there is a political nature to the job. As the head of Iredell's Republican Party, he certainly understands the nature of that. Wyatt said while the mayor and other elected officials are responsible for the budgets and reacting to the whims of the public, it's his job to implement and accomplish those tasks, and without spending too much, either.
"But at the end of the day, the town council approves our budgets and makes sure that we are staying in line with what the wishes of the citizens are and those wishes of course goes through council and the mayor," Wyatt said.
And while he isn't running for election, he still knows he'll be judged by the public's collective eyes.
"Well, let's face it, there's politics involved in everything. Any time that we work for the public, there's politics involved. The fortunate part of being a manager is I'm not necessarily involved in that," Wyatt said. "It's responsibility and quality at the end of the day, and you can call that politics or whatever you want to."
Troutman's population of 2,720 is growing and will need to find a balance between their heavily residential present and a future where more business and industry begin to occupy more and more of the community's space.
"There's a little bit of growing pains once you have the growth and then you build the streets and the roads to go with it, and that's the part that I wish we could fix, are the communications of letting our citizens and everybody understand," Wyatt said. "We will try to be as open as we can and let people know the impacts of different types of options that are being considered."
Working with other governing bodies and their departments, whether it is the state, the county, or other municipalities means not everything is under Wyatt's or Troutman's control. Wyatt said he hopes to communicate what the town is trying to do as it plans for the future. Whether that's more town meetings or finding better ways to reach people, he wants the town's residents and leadership to all be on the same page.
"It does get very complicated. The elected officials here in Troutman absolutely want to be as transparent as possible and we as employees... we want to be as transparent as possible, too."
Wyatt believes if they can do that, then the town and its citizens can move forward in one accord.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL