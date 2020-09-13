Monday, September 14, 2020 State Briefs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Gun permit process could be slowed after positive virus test

AP-NC--Virus Outbreak-Pistol Permits

Sep 13, 2020 12:31PM (GMT 16:31) - 208 words

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An employee in the Wake County Sheriff's Office has tested positive for COVID-19, a development that could cause a disruption in responding to an unprecedented number of pistol permit applications.

Sheriff Gerald Baker, who announced the positive test Sunday, said he is working to put together a modified crew to meet with the hundreds of applicants who have appointments scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Baker told The News & Observer that there may be delays.

Baker said the office is processing about 2,000 permits a week and has a backlog of more than 4,000.

The division has about 10 employees, who will have to be tested and isolated, he said.

Baker said he is turning to staff who have been on leave or haven’t been in contact with the division.

Under state law, sheriffs’ offices in North Carolina must inform pistol permit applicants whether their permit is granted within 14 days.