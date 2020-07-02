Michael Harmon touched and saved lives in the Central community

Michael Harmon took his last ride on Wednesday, and what a ride it was. Among other things which I shall touch upon, Michael is part of the Central School Volunteer Fire Department. For those of you who don’t know, Lt. Harmon passed away on June 23 from natural causes. Still, he is and shall remain a part of the community which he worked so hard for and touched so many lives in.
In his church, he taught the youth Bible studies and took part in many events with them such as camping and fishing with their families. He sang in the choir and worked hard as his beliefs had taught him to.
At home, he was a dedicated worker in the family greenhouse and quail farm, assisting in bookings for events such as hunting and other activities. He was also a talented engineer and inventor as indicated by the many projects you will find on his home farm.
I suppose it was this brand of drive which eventually led him to working with the local fire hall. With a smile, he would talk of his 50 years in service to the community. His youth and the things he achieved such as building a helicopter with his dad, or rebuilding an airplane that his brother Phil had a bad landing in and inventing many gadgets which were used on his farm made him a special individual.
What made him elite was joining and helping to organize a group of like-minded people in the Central School Volunteer Fire Department. I have talked to fellow members of this organization. Nobody has a really clear picture as to how many lives Michael affected or even saved through his work as a first responder. All of these people he has worked with over the years are just as special as him. Each dedicating their lives as he did to serve the surrounding communities. It was made obvious to me when they created an honor guard to receive Michael’s ashes. An honor guard of firetrucks and first responders brought Michael home Wednesday, where he rests in an urn next to his mother. The procession was long and showed the respect due to a good man.
In regards to Michael Read Harmon…
Roll out the trucks boys there’s smoke in the air
Lightning struck twice so you’ve got to take care
That these good folks know they can still call it home…
Roll up the hose folks, the work here is done
This old house will stand till the new rising Sun.
These good folk know they can still call it home.
Thanks, Mike.
