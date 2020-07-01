Kristian Hernandez looks to set the standard at animal services

Every dog has its day but not every day is the same for Kristian Hernandez, the new director of Iredell County Animal Services and Control.
“You know there’s constant change, there’s no consistency with it. There’s always something new to throw you off,” Hernandez said when discussing the challenges of his job.
Hernandez took over as director last month.
While each day is different, Hernandez is no stranger to animal control. In the last four years he worked his way up from a field tech in Novato, Calif., before taking over as the director in Iredell County. It isn’t his first time working in administration either as he worked both in the office and in the field in his last job in Dayville, Conn.
Those experiences helped shaped how he’ll approach his position in Iredell County, where he hopes to help his department get on the same page. Before he was in animal control, he served in the Coast Guard. There he said he learned from his four-year stint that making sure things are done the same way by each member of the team is a key to success.
“I’m trying to get every single employee to do the same exact thing with every single incident. We’re gonna try to get every every officer to do the same thing for the most part,” Hernandez said.
“The toughest part for me is taking a step back in letting individuals pass or fail on a task on their own.”
Hernandez wants that consistency because he knows how important citizens’ relationships with animals are.
He wants to make sure his department’s training is up to date so that they can do what’s best for the people and animals involved.
“People are very protective over their dogs and their animals. We’re trying to do the right thing by everybody but it’s tough,” he said.
One change Hernandez is dealing with as he adjusts to his new position in North Carolina is how animal control laws are enforced. In California and Connecticut, animal control workers can enforce the law themselves. In Iredell County, animal services have limits on enforcement as they are not sworn officers of the law.
For example: If one of his department’s members believes that a felony has taken place involving animals, they’ll have to call on the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office or other law enforcement to carry out a search warrant or make an arrest.
Hernandez said he would like to see the state define the role of an animal control officer so he and his department wouldn’t have to involve local law enforcement directly when the need arises.
Regardless of the powers animal services do have, the mission of Hernandez and his department remain the same — serving the people, and the animals, of Iredell County.
