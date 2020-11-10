Joe Mure turns his 1977 Pontiac LeMans into a tribute to the troops

It isn't too surprising a former aircraft mechanic in the Air Force would end up with a hobby of fixing up cars. For Joe Mure, that's how he ended up with a 1977 Pontiac LeMans. But how that car became a moving monument to veterans required a little more inspiration.

"Had to get my hands dirty, just had to," Mure said. "Been working on cars since I was 16."

Mure said a year ago someone handed him a card to the Living Military Museum in Mooresville, located at Richard's Coffee Shop. Intrigued, he decided to take a peek. After visiting, talking to veterans, and listening to live music played by them, Mure left inspired.

"I go down there, have the time of my life. So simple, so impressive, just resonated," Mure said. "I left out of there so inspired. I had already bought this car, but I left out of there thinking I wanted to do something for veterans. Something I can drive down there and park out front."

The car was already the perfect color of red for a patriotic display, but it would need some bald eagles and other patriotic symbols, as well as the names of each branch of the military, to become the moving tribute to the military it is now.