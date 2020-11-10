Joe Mure turns his 1977 Pontiac LeMans into a tribute to the troops

It isn't too surprising a former aircraft mechanic in the Air Force would end up with a hobby of fixing up cars. For Joe Mure, that's how he ended up with a 1977 Pontiac LeMans. But how that car became a moving monument to veterans required a little more inspiration.
"Had to get my hands dirty, just had to," Mure said. "Been working on cars since I was 16."
Mure said a year ago someone handed him a card to the Living Military Museum in Mooresville, located at Richard's Coffee Shop. Intrigued, he decided to take a peek. After visiting, talking to veterans, and listening to live music played by them, Mure left inspired.
"I go down there, have the time of my life. So simple, so impressive, just resonated," Mure said. "I left out of there so inspired. I had already bought this car, but I left out of there thinking I wanted to do something for veterans. Something I can drive down there and park out front."
The car was already the perfect color of red for a patriotic display, but it would need some bald eagles and other patriotic symbols, as well as the names of each branch of the military, to become the moving tribute to the military it is now.
Mure said he's been working on the car for a year, and while he isn't sure if it's done yet as far as making it a tribute to the troops, he is already proud of it. He was hoping to have it in a parade this year, but the coronavirus put those plans on pause for now with many Veteran's Day events canceled.
While much of the work was done himself, he thanked Ted Signs in Statesville, Davis Trim Shop, Flemings Upholstery, and Gordon's Metal Recycling for the various ways they helped the car become what it is now.
Mure said he has been working on cars and other machinery since his days in elementary school. He said he started learning shop in school and proceeded to follow that into a career as an aircraft mechanic in the Air Force after starting his career in the service as a military police officer. Mure said he left the military in 1992 after almost 13 years of service and joined the Salvation Army, where he works today.
Those memories, from time in the shop, his various stations in the military, joining the Salvation Army, and being assigned to New Orleans before his current stint in North Carolina, all came together to make the car Mire said his grandson Jacob calls "the American Car."
