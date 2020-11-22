Jenny Bender proud of her radio station earning a 2020 CMA Broadcast Award

"Gotta get a real job," is what she thought when she had graduated from Mooresville High School in 2003, so she had kept herself busy with her work in health care.

But then in 2010 came a "quarter-life crisis" as she put it, as her then-boyfriend broke up with her. However, that moment ended up propelling her to where she is now, entertaining others.

"It's my God-given purpose to entertain others. It was a gift from God to be creative," Bender said. "I always believe if God closes one door, he'll open another.

She started pursuing that career at the Connecticut School of Broadcasting (which is now called CSB Media Arts Center), which led to an internship as WSOC-FM in Charlotte with the Charlie and Debbie Show, then onto stops in Monroe, Brunswick, Ga., and eventually with Kicks Country 99. All along the way, she was making progress in her new career.

But ironically, that breakup that sparked the career change also ended up with her meeting her husband, Chris Bender, too, in Georgia.

Another door opened, another door shut.

Far from done