Iredell-Statesville Schools fills leadership positions

David Edwards and Dr. Billie Berry are joining Iredell-Statesville Schools after the board of education unanimously approved their hiring. Edwards takes over as the chief officer of Technology and Facilities immediately while Berry takes over as the assistant superintendent of Human Resources in the coming weeks, according to a press release from the school system.

Edwards previously served as the executive director of Media and Technology for the Iredell-Statesville Schools.

"I am very humbled that the interview team, Dr. (Jeff) James, and the I-SS Board of Education have bestowed the confidence in me to lead these two departments into the next phase of our district's growth. I am very excited to work with the incredible teams here in I-SS to continue to ensure our students have safe, secure, and inviting learning environments (and tools) to help them succeed in their educational journey," he said.