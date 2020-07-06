Iredell sheriff's office donates 73 found and unclaimed bicycles

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was able to donate 73 found or unclaimed bicycles, which had been recovered by deputies over the last several months.
The sheriff’s office Evidence Collection Section worked with associates of Yokefellow Ministry of Greater Statesville for about a month to make this event go smoothly.
“It is always great to help out our community when we can. We hope these bikes will bring great joy to the people who receive them.
“This is a way to help a wonderful community partner and help us make additional storage space in our evidence storage buildings,” Campbell said.
