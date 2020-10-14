Iredell County Sheriff's Office adds 5 deputies

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell was on hand to witness the graduation ceremony of Mitchell Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training on Friday evening, watching as five of the 12 graduating cadets are now part of his office.

“In today’s climate,” Campbell said, “We have to use every opportunity and resource available in order to recruit and retain top-tier law enforcement officers.”

These cadets are part of the Deputy Candidate Program, which Campbell introduced last year. Interested applicants can join the agency prior to or during training, providing another avenue to join the sheriff's office.

According to a press release, Steven Leaird and Isaac Creasy applied and were accepted into the program before the training began on June 8. During the months of training, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office recruited James Kent and Shawn Rowe, and finally Nicholas Wheeler has been serving as a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, those five graduates were sworn in at the sheriff’s office.

