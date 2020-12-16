Gene Houpe interested in Register of Deeds opening

Election season is all but over, but political positions are still shuffling around in Iredell County.
Gene Houpe told the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that he was putting his name out there for consideration for the Register of Deeds. With Ron Wyatt leaving his position as the Register of Deeds to become the town manager of Troutman in January, Houpe said he believes he would do well filling the role that will be vacant on Jan. 4.
"With me having the experience in law enforcement, statute law, and political experience, I think it would be a way for me to continue serving the county and give the staff the tools they need to do that as well," Gene Houpe said.
Houpe said he was offering his services to fill the void left by Wyatt's departure, but that he would be happy to stay in his current seat if the Iredell Republican Executive Committee went with someone else.
And that's ultimately who will decide who the next register of deeds is in Iredell County. With the position being an elected one, the Iredell GOP will select who will fill the vacant role. According to state statute § 161-5a1, if the register of deeds was elected as the nominee of a political party, the board of county commissioners shall consult the county executive committee of that political party before filling the vacancy and shall appoint the person recommended by that committee, if the party makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.
When the position of the register of deeds is left vacant, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners will pick an interim replacement until the party chooses a successor.
Wyatt won the 2018 election for the register of deeds in an unopposed race after taking over for Matt McCall in August of 2016. Wyatt had accepted the position of town manager of Troutman in May before declining it. Troutman then hired Bryan Gruesbeck two months later but he resigned in November. Steve Shealy is the acting town manager for Troutman until Wyatt takes over.
Houpe was re-elected to the county commission in November, finishing in third place to Scottie Brown and Melissa Neader. He is up for re-election in 2022.
Picking a replacement
Wyatt, who also is the chair of the Iredell Republican Party, said that similar to recent occurrences, the party plans to have a transparent process as they go about selecting his replacement as the register of deeds. While the meeting won't be public, he said the time and place will be announced in the near future and the media will be invited to attend. However, with restrictions on people gathering, he said the Iredell GOP will seek guidance from the state to have their meeting while staying within the state's guidelines.
"We want people to see it is what it is," Wyatt said.
He said those interested can submit a resume to him and the Iredell GOP. In the meeting itself, candidates will be interviewed and asked questions about their background as well as their future plans. He said questions about how someone would handle certain situations on the job or their fitness for an election are typically along the lines of what's asked.
Of course, there is more to it than just how well they can handle people in their role as the register of deeds.
"A transparent process doesn't mean everyone is equal. Some people will have much better resumes than others," Wyatt said.
