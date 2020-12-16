Gene Houpe interested in Register of Deeds opening

Election season is all but over, but political positions are still shuffling around in Iredell County.

Gene Houpe told the Iredell County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday that he was putting his name out there for consideration for the Register of Deeds. With Ron Wyatt leaving his position as the Register of Deeds to become the town manager of Troutman in January, Houpe said he believes he would do well filling the role that will be vacant on Jan. 4.

"With me having the experience in law enforcement, statute law, and political experience, I think it would be a way for me to continue serving the county and give the staff the tools they need to do that as well," Gene Houpe said.

Houpe said he was offering his services to fill the void left by Wyatt's departure, but that he would be happy to stay in his current seat if the Iredell Republican Executive Committee went with someone else.