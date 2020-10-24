Debunking five myths about Social Security

Myth No. 3 — If I’m divorced, I can’t collect a spousal benefit.

In many cases, a divorced spouse can collect benefits based on the earnings of an ex-spouse. If you are 62 or older but were married to that spouse for at least ten years, you can claim a spousal benefit if it would be higher than your own. If you remarry, you are no longer eligible to claim a spousal benefit based on your ex-spouse’s earnings.

Myth No. 4 — I’ll pay more into Social Security than I’ll get out of it.

This is only true if you live a short life in retirement. It is one of the potential tradeoffs for having the security of a reliable source of inflation-adjusted income throughout your life, no matter how long you live. What’s more, the longer you collect, the more likely it is that you’ll receive more in benefits than you paid in. If you are the highest-earning spouse in your marriage and pass away first, your spouse will continue to collect your benefit (instead of their own) through the rest of their life.

Myth No. 5 — Social Security is going bankrupt.

This common phrase is not about the entire program, but about what is known as the Social Security Trust Fund. The trust fund has grown over the life of Social Security until recently. It is a reserve amount representing the excess of Social Security taxes collected each year that did not need to be paid out in current benefits. Until recently, the trust fund was growing, but now it is beginning to be drawn down. Projections suggest it may be depleted by 2035. But Social Security itself will not go bankrupt. Under existing tax structures, billions of dollars will continue to come into the program each year to fund ongoing benefits. Congress also may take action to strengthen the trust fund.

Sheri Bistreich, CFP® is a Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. She specializes in financial planning and asset management strategies and has been in practice for 35 years. To contact her, you may call 704-872-8181. She is located at 642 Signal Hill Drive Ext., Statesville.