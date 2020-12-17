Clerk of Court office making a nearly $1,000 donation to Iredell Christian Ministries

Going to court is rarely a jolly occasion, but for Joy Morrison and Iredell Christian Ministries, she had a good reason to be there this holiday season. The Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court office donated close to $1,000 to the nonprofit, as well as some nonperishable goods.

"It was great. Though I hadn't been in courthouse in some time," Morrison said. She is the director of Iredell Christian Ministries.

The employees of the Clerk of Superior Court office came together to raise the money and make the donations to Iredell Christian Ministries. They did that by donating $5 to wear blue jeans on certain days. Employees could also donate 10 nonperishable goods instead. Either way, several of the employees and the Clerk of the Superior Court, Jim Mixson, said they were glad to give to Iredell Christian Ministries.

"We know they do a fantastic job with the limited resources they have," Mixson said.

Morrison said those donations go a long way as the nonprofit can buy five pounds of food for every dollar, meaning the office had effectively donated nearly 5,000 pounds of food.