City employees set to get raise to $15 an hour

The minimum wage for employees of the City of Statesville is set to be $15 an hour after the city council approved the proposal by a 7-1 vote. The proposal was brought forward by C.O. (Jap) Johnson while his fellow similarly named councilman, Steve Johnson, was the one vote against.

"This is a salary adjustment. I don't consider this a raise, it's a salary adjustment. It's way past due," O.C. Johnson said before the vote was taken.

The raise will affect 29 employees in nine departments and cost $65,200. The council ultimately approved $100,000 in funding, which will come from the city's contingency funds.

O.C. Johnson noted the change in pay would help sanitation workers in the city, but also noted that with the cost of living rising, employee pay wasn't keeping up.

While most were in agreement with the idea of the raise, some concerns were brought up before the vote was taken.

City Manager Ron Smith said it would cause wage or salary compression. That's when the pay of employees gets closer together but their skills, experience or abilities are different. Smith said that while it is simple to give someone a raise on paper, the effects of it ripple throughout the organization. In this case, Smith said employees who earn slightly more than $15 an hour already will be the first affected, but that the issue will continue from there. Ultimately approved $100,000 to cover the cost as another 20 or more employees that would be immediately affected by compression issues. City council acknowledged the issue needs to be addressed again in October when the city has a more clear picture of its revenue from the year.