City employees set to get raise to $15 an hour

The minimum wage for employees of the City of Statesville is set to be $15 an hour after the city council approved the proposal by a 7-1 vote. The proposal was brought forward by C.O. (Jap) Johnson while his fellow similarly named councilman, Steve Johnson, was the one vote against.
"This is a salary adjustment. I don't consider this a raise, it's a salary adjustment. It's way past due," O.C. Johnson said before the vote was taken.
The raise will affect 29 employees in nine departments and cost $65,200. The council ultimately approved $100,000 in funding, which will come from the city's contingency funds.
O.C. Johnson noted the change in pay would help sanitation workers in the city, but also noted that with the cost of living rising, employee pay wasn't keeping up.
While most were in agreement with the idea of the raise, some concerns were brought up before the vote was taken.
City Manager Ron Smith said it would cause wage or salary compression. That's when the pay of employees gets closer together but their skills, experience or abilities are different. Smith said that while it is simple to give someone a raise on paper, the effects of it ripple throughout the organization. In this case, Smith said employees who earn slightly more than $15 an hour already will be the first affected, but that the issue will continue from there. Ultimately approved $100,000 to cover the cost as another 20 or more employees that would be immediately affected by compression issues. City council acknowledged the issue needs to be addressed again in October when the city has a more clear picture of its revenue from the year.
William Morgan said he was in agreement with the raise, but that worried about the council sticking to their plan as far as the budget.
"I agree with 100% of what you said, but we're 34 days into new budget," Morgan said. "We were sailing right along until somebody sneezed and they shut the world down. A lot of things have been put on hold, especially raises for everyone."
Morgan floated the idea of delaying the proposal so that the city could more closely examine its revenue streams.
"I don't have any heartburn with this at all, I think it needs to bed done, Jap, I agree with you. I would prefer to defer this until the first part of October," Morgan said.
But that wasn't good enough for Johnson. "I don't agree," he said before expounding on the low pay that the workers who would benefit from the raise already get. "You would be excited about getting anything, you wouldn't be waiting for two or three or four months on a promise. And most promises we make, we never keep."
Councilman Frederick Foster followed up saying he didn't believe the proposal would put the city in the red. Councilman John Staford continued that line of thought and noted that it was about 1/1000th of the city's budget to approve the raise.
"It's not like we're bringing them to a living wage, it's not even bringing them above poverty wage, but it is at least an increase they will deserve," Staford said.
By the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' poverty guidelines, it set the poverty line at $26,200 for a family of four and $30,680 for a family of five. A city worker being paid for 40 hours a week for 52 weeks at $15 an hour would make $31,200 in a year.
Ultimately, Morgan voted in favor of it. He reluctantly agreed, saying raises across the board for city workers should be a top priority.
The lone council against it, Steve Johnson, said it was a "noble deviation" from the city's budget plans. However, his concerns with the economic toll of the coronavirus and how it would affect tax collection later in the year. He supported the concept but wanted to wait before approving it.
