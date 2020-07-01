Applications for cooling-related crisis now being accepted by DSS

The Iredell County Department of Social Services began accepting applications for the Crisis Intervention Program Wednesday. CIP addresses current cooling-related crisis situations.
Eligibility is based on a life-threatening or health-related emergency and household income. Applicants must provide a past due or final notice, proof of income, names, birth dates and social security numbers for all household members.
Due to COVID-19, the applications are not required to be completed in the office or to have a face-to-face interview. Interviews can be done via phone by calling 704-878-5375.
Applications are available for pickup at the reception desk in the lobby or by calling and requesting an application by mail. The DSS office is located at 549 Eastside Drive, Statesville.
