A View from the Hudson: My once-a-year only birthday column

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, leaving for a weekend at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel. A birthday gift from my wife.

I love to experience iconic decadent hotels built before plastic and cheap carpet, though I don’t forget human suffering, I am aware it exists. I have elderly friends who are facing gloomy prognoses and friends who failed to plan for retirement and I feel for them but does that mean I can’t be eager to please my wife? No, it does not.

I like to impress and surprise her, which I did recently.

She’s uncomfortable backing the car out of our garage due to the tricky angle of our driveway, so I usually back the car in leaving her an easy forward exit. Backing in or out can be awkward. You get a visual illusion you’re backing into a brick wall, or when backing out, into our neighbors living room. Parking a car backwards in our garage calls for rare skills found only in people who have driven battleships or in my case, farm machinery.

Recently we returned from dining out and wanting to impress her, I decided to back the car into the garage, but at great speed, not the usual careful crawl. An old guy showing off.