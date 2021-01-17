A View from the Hudson: My once-a-year only birthday column

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, leaving for a weekend at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel. A birthday gift from my wife.
I love to experience iconic decadent hotels built before plastic and cheap carpet, though I don’t forget human suffering, I am aware it exists. I have elderly friends who are facing gloomy prognoses and friends who failed to plan for retirement and I feel for them but does that mean I can’t be eager to please my wife? No, it does not.
I like to impress and surprise her, which I did recently.
She’s uncomfortable backing the car out of our garage due to the tricky angle of our driveway, so I usually back the car in leaving her an easy forward exit. Backing in or out can be awkward. You get a visual illusion you’re backing into a brick wall, or when backing out, into our neighbors living room. Parking a car backwards in our garage calls for rare skills found only in people who have driven battleships or in my case, farm machinery.
Recently we returned from dining out and wanting to impress her, I decided to back the car into the garage, but at great speed, not the usual careful crawl. An old guy showing off.
I aimed the back of the car at the only home we have, then accelerated from zero to warp speed. Louise squealed, red brick loomed up behind us, the ghost of Abraham Lincoln waved, and I zoomed down the driveway backwards, a rocket on wheels, then brought the car to a sudden stop dead center in the garage. Me, a newly minted 68-year-old guy, beaming masculine pride, turned and said “Whatcha think?” Louise looked at me, both hands gripping the door handle, smiled weakly, and said “wow.” And that, boys, is how you impress a lady.
The world is falling apart, but that is no reason to be depressed. This world has been coming apart for thousands of years. Therefore, one should focus on the positive but if need be, share a bucket of oats with the horse. Get over yourself. Practice backing into the garage.
Life moves on.
One day you’re young, brilliant, and sullen to your elders, and in the blink of an eye, you’re bombarded by the American Association of Retired Persons offering you life insurance. You begin to avoid confrontation, elective surgery, and long-term magazine subscriptions.
Old age rises up slowly around you as more buildings and civic centers are named after presidents that lived in your time. CEO’s of banks, grocery store cashiers, police officers, plumbers, the entire American work force --- all appear too young for their jobs. Then you realize they are in their mid-thirties but compared to you, they are childlike. On top of all this, you’ve considered sending donations to PBS television.
It is awkward to become old in America. We glorify youth and feel remorse if your abdomen isn’t hard enough to crack walnuts.
Recently I began a list of things to bear in mind as you age:
There is no shame in tears. It means you can still pass water both ways.
Admire birds and cook lots of spaghetti.
Plant trees and talk to children.
Enjoy the simple things in life. Blue skies are amazing.
The list went on and when I’d finished, I was smiling.
On impulse, I balled a piece of scrap paper up and for fun, tossed it across the room towards a waste basket, but then yelped as a very sharp pain ran up and through my shoulder.
Stay safe and pace yourself out there.
Readers can write to Joe at Joehudsn@gmail.com and Facebook (View from the Hudson). He is author of “Big Decisions are Best Made with Hot Dogs”