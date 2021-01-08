Investigation into shooting death of Statesville man underway

A man is dead after a shooting on Molly Lane in Statesville on Thursday.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said James Donovan Pope, 52, was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office was called around midnight and when deputies arrived they found Pope, who was transported via Iredell EMS.

According to Campbell, witnesses said Pope was assaulting his wife when he was confronted by a family member. A struggle ensued between the two men, and a shot was fired striking Pope, Campbell said.

Detectives and crime scene investigators gathered at the home, and through interviews with witnesses confirmed the initial statement, Campbell said.

The investigation results will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review to determine if any charges will be filed, Campbell said.

