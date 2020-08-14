You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Interstate 77 to close for 30-minute intervals near Davie Avenue tonight and Saturday
0 comments

Interstate 77 to close for 30-minute intervals near Davie Avenue tonight and Saturday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
construction road generic
METRO CREATIVE

N.C. Department of Transportation contractors will temporarily close a section of Interstate 77 this weekend to perform bridgework.

Both directions of I-77 will be closed on Friday and Saturday, for 30-minute intervals between midnight and 5 a.m. Bridge crews will implement closures to safely install girders for the new U.S. 64 (Davie Avenue) bridge over I-77. After each 30-minute closure, crews will reopen the road to allow traffic to clear before resuming bridgework.

The ramp from I-40 East to I-77 South will also be closed at this time. Travelers who need to take this exit will be redirected to Old Mocksville Road and I-40 West, returning to I-77 South.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through this area and plan for delays.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert