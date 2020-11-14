For Native Americans, historical reenactment more than just playing a role

"The consensus among many modern Americans, through the lack of ability to interact, a lot of us are assumed to be extinct or not around anymore. Being that Native Americans are still here, it's really important that we are as passionate as we can be about educating the public about real Native culture. The time of war bonnets and teepees is over and we need to as people, educate the general public about who we really are as a people," Bauman said. Bauman is a descendent of the Caddo and Mvskoke tribes.

"We're out here to showcase our traditional culture, as well as how we affected European lifestyles," Bauman said.

The pride of their culture was evident. But the weight of generations and the trauma that they themselves and their families faced could be heard when Taylor spoke about what his grandmother said when he began to participate in events like these.

"My grandmother came to me, gave me a hug, and said 'I wish I could have been an Indian when I was your age'," Taylor said.

There's a long list, longer than the United States' own history, that could speak to why his grandmother felt that way, but the history is recent, too. It wasn't until 1978 when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed. Before then some of the aspects of Native American religion and ceremonies were banned by the federal government.