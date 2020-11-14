For Native Americans, historical reenactment more than just playing a role

For many of the reenactors at Fort Dobbs taking part in the Military Timeline event on Saturday, they stepped into a role they can just as easily step out of. For Native Americans like Malaciah Taylor and Dankih Tasha Bauman, it's not so easy.
"We can tell our stories from our own perspective. We've grown up in Native American communities, we're still dealing with the effects of colonization, we're a direct result of what was going on in these timeframes," Taylor said. "Each side has their own bias, but we try to bring our side of the story."
Taylor and Bauman were there representing the Eastern Band of Cherokee, the same Native Americans that were involved with some of the skirmishes around Fort Dobbs. The Military Timeline event at Fort Dobbs was scheduled to be near Veterans Day, but it also falls during Native American History Month. Taylor stressed the importance for him and others to show their traditions, and show they aren't just part of history, but something still going on today.
"We do this on a daily basis," Taylor said. "With us, we're losing so much of our culture that if we give this up, it's like we're turning our back on our people in a way. We do this as a way to continue our culture, and remember our history."
Both Taylor and Bauman stressed it wasn't just about displaying their history, either.
"The consensus among many modern Americans, through the lack of ability to interact, a lot of us are assumed to be extinct or not around anymore. Being that Native Americans are still here, it's really important that we are as passionate as we can be about educating the public about real Native culture. The time of war bonnets and teepees is over and we need to as people, educate the general public about who we really are as a people," Bauman said. Bauman is a descendent of the Caddo and Mvskoke tribes.
"We're out here to showcase our traditional culture, as well as how we affected European lifestyles," Bauman said.
The pride of their culture was evident. But the weight of generations and the trauma that they themselves and their families faced could be heard when Taylor spoke about what his grandmother said when he began to participate in events like these.
"My grandmother came to me, gave me a hug, and said 'I wish I could have been an Indian when I was your age'," Taylor said.
There's a long list, longer than the United States' own history, that could speak to why his grandmother felt that way, but the history is recent, too. It wasn't until 1978 when the American Indian Religious Freedom Act was passed. Before then some of the aspects of Native American religion and ceremonies were banned by the federal government.
Educating people on some of those darker parts of American history isn't an easy task, either.
"The biggest challenges we face are willful ignorance and perpetuation of stereotypes. We get a lot of questions a lot of the time, that in any other setting would be highly inappropriate, and we're faced with really offensive questions on a constant basis," Bauman said.
Despite that, they're proud to show everyone the traditions and cultures that made them who they are today, both as individuals and as part of something much bigger than themselves.
"We are still here as a people. We're composed of many different tribal nations, with distinct and unique cultures, and we're still here. It's important that the people living on our land know who we are and where we came from," Bauman said.
