SPORTS BRIEFS

Browns sign LB Jacob Phillips, third-round pick from LSU
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed LSU linebacker and third-round pick Jacob Phillips, leaving safety Grant Delpit as their only unsigned 2020 selection.
Phillips was taken with the No. 97 overall pick by the Browns, who have overhauled their linebacking unit after not re-signing free agents Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey.
Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season. He had eight tackles in LSU’s title game win over Clemson.
Delpit, who also played at LSU, is the only rookie pick not yet signed by the Browns. Cleveland’s first-year players are scheduled to report to training camp late next week.
Northwestern’s Phillips to chair NCAA men’s hoops committee
INDIANAPOLIS — Northwestern vice president Jim Phillips was chosen Monday to chair the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee for the 2021-22 season, succeeding Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart.
Phillips, who is in his fourth year on the committee, will spend the upcoming season as vice chair.
Phillips was the first active athletic director to serve on the Board of Directors and Board of Governors, and he was elected first chair of the NCAA Division I Council in 2015. He also sits on the Fiesta Bowl Board of Directors and is vice chair of LEAD 1, an organization made up of athletic directors from all 130 schools that participate in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
The rest of the Division I Men’s Basketball committee includes Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson; Southland Commissioner Tom Burnett; Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade; Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds; Toledo athletic director Mike O’Brien; SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland; Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard; and North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham.
The current chairman, Duke athletic director Kevin White, will rotate off the committee on Sept. 1.
Penguins voluntarily sideline 9 players as NHL camps open
The Pittsburgh Penguins opened training camp Monday after voluntarily sidelining nine players who may have had secondary exposure to a person testing positive for COVID-19.
The Penguins did not reveal which players were held out as a precautionary measur. The NHL has barred teams from revealing injury or illness information as a way to protect player privacy.
The players in question were potentially exposed to an individual who had contact with a person who tested positive. The players will not be allowed to practice until they are deemed safe following further test results based on NHL protocols.
All teams opened camps Monday in preparation for the NHL’s 24-team playoffs, scheduled to open in two hub cities — Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta — on Aug. 1. Players had until Monday evening to elect to opt out of competition without penalty.
The Penguins are the Eastern Conference’s fifth-seeded team and scheduled to face the 12th-seeded Montreal Canadiens in a best-of-five qualifying round series in Toronto.
Anthony Davis to wear own name on jersey in Orlando
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis will wear his own name on the back of his jersey when the Los Angeles Lakers return to action.
Davis confirmed his decision Sunday in a conference call from Orlando, where the Western Conference-leading Lakers are beginning team workouts.
Davis and LeBron James both declined to choose a social justice message to replace their names on the back of their jerseys during the NBA restart.
Davis, a seven-time NBA All-Star, said he was “torn between” choosing from among the 29 approved messages and sticking with his name.
“For me, I think the name ‘Davis’ is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor,” he said. “I just think my last name is something that’s very important to me, and also social justice as well. But (I’m) just holding my family name and representing the name on the back to go through this process ... and people who have been with me through my entire career to help me get to this point, while still kind of bringing up things that we can do for social injustice.”
James said he decided to forgo a social justice message because the available options didn’t “resonate” for him or his particular feelings about the movement. James would have liked to choose his own slogan, but wasn’t angry that it wasn’t allowed.
Both James and Davis have been outspoken about social justice causes in the past, although the younger Davis is less vocal than James.
The Lakers open play in Orlando on July 30 against the Clippers.{h3 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}2-time All-Star 2B Frank Bolling{/h3}
{h3 class=”ap-sans-medium pt-0”}dies, hit last slam off Koufax{/h3}
MOBILE, Ala. — Frank Bolling, a two-time All-Star second baseman and the last player to hit a grand slam off Sandy Koufax, has died. He was 88.
Bolling died Saturday. He was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, his family said.
Bolling played 12 seasons in the majors, six with Detroit and six with the Braves, and hit .254 with 106 home runs. He won a Gold Glove in 1958 with the Tigers and for part of that season, his double-play partner was his older brother, shortstop Milt Bolling.
The road leading to Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile is Bolling Brothers Blvd. Aaron is from the city and was Bolling’s longtime Braves teammate, and they occasionally would visit over the years when the Hall of Famer returned to his hometown.
Last year, Bolling was added to the Wall of Honor at Miller Park in Milwaukee. He punctuated the tribute by throwing out the first ball before the Brewers hosted Philadelphia.
“He always followed baseball, all the way until the day before yesterday,” son Chris said.
Bolling was traded to the Milwaukee Braves after the 1960 season in a deal for outfielder Bill Bruton and became an All-Star in 1961 and 1962. In those days, there were two All-Star Games each season, and he started both the first year and twice was a substitute the next season.
In 1965, Bolling hit the sixth and final grand slam that Koufax allowed in his Hall of Fame career, connecting at County Stadium in Milwaukee. In 1966, Bolling was in the starting lineup for the first major league game played in Atlanta.
Bolling homered in his first big league game, tagging Baltimore’s Don Larsen on opening day at Tiger Stadium in 1954 for his first career hit.
Bolling missed the 1955 season while serving in the U.S. Army, and returned to the majors the next year.
Years after he retired, Bolling kept playing. Boosted by a grant from Major League Baseball and working with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, he created a league for physically and mentally challenged kids in Mobile.
“He loved being out there with them, he would do anything for them,” Chris Bolling said. “There were children in wheelchairs, kids he would help run the bases. It was amazing to watch.”
The program grew beyond the city on the Alabama Gulf Coast.
“It caught on and spread to other parts of the country,” son-in-law Sam Yarbrough said. “That was Frank. He was just a good guy.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!