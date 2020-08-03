South Iredell football player tests positive for COVID-19, practice canceled for the week

A South Iredell Vikings football player tested positive for the coronavirus, leading to the team canceling practice and conditioning for the rest of the week.

The Iredell County Health Department and Iredell-Statesville Schools system are working together to determine who was in close contact — defined as within six feet for 15 minutes or more — and have those athletes quarantine for 14 days. In a press release from the Iredell-Statesville School System, they say they'll use the rest of the week to complete contact tracing. All others will return to practice next Monday.

In a letter to the parents of the team's athletes, the health department advises any athletes that experience symptoms of the virus to not return to practice, isolate at home, and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.

