SHOWING GRATITUDE Wildcats assure savoring moments for outgoing seniors (copy)

Some senior moments are worth savoring more than others.

Classmates on Lake Norman High School’s girls lacrosse team can most definitely relate.

With no more matches on tap following a shortened start to the season, the current crop of four Wildcats seniors — all of them venturing off to different college programs — were all feted by a special drive-by salute organized by the program.

The crew was comprised of, in alphabetical order, Brianna Abreu, Abby Freeman, Tara Haas and Kayla Rinaldi. All received special salutes by a caravan of supporters as a way to show appreciation for their careers.

“It’s something they definitely deserved,” said C.J. Wilcox, Lake Norman’s girls lacrosse coach. “This is something they will never get the chance to experience again. We feel it’s the least we can do to show our gratitude.”

The ceremonial party consisted of team members, the coaching staff and program supporters. It started in the early afternoon and made scheduled appearances at each of the four players’ residences.