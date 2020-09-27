Reid, Harbaugh bring mutual respect into Monday night clash

The relationship between Andy Reid and John Harbaugh grew roots in Philadelphia, and the two successful NFL coaches have remained friends despite competing against each other for supremacy in the AFC.

Harbaugh used much of the knowledge he absorbed during his 10-year run as an Eagles assistant under Reid to become a successful head coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh also picked up some valuable life lessons, which he considers to be far more important than X’s and O’s on a chalkboard.

“Just a great guy, a great person, a great family man,” Harbaugh said of Reid. “He’s a really good football coach — a lot of wisdom, a lot of common sense, good judgement. I kind of learned that from him. The way he operates, he’s a very thoughtful type of guy. I just love him, love his family. I have a lot of respect for him."

Harbaugh learned plenty from his father, Jack, who coached for 41 years. But he cut his teeth in the NFL under Reid as special teams coordinator from 1998 through 2006 and then as secondary coach in 2007. After that, Harbaugh took the top job with the Ravens and has taken the team to the playoffs in eight of 12 years, winning the Super Bowl in the 2012 season.