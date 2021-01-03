Out of Our Past

Fifty years ago:
Record & landmark,
Jan. 4-9, 1971.
Obit Plummer Stewart, 53. “Stewart was an employe of the Electrical Department of the City of Statesville until ill health forced him to retire a year ago. A member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, he was a World War II veteran.” (1/4)
Photo. “Monday was moving day for Crescent Electric Membership Corporation as the central office changed locations from Mocksville to Statesville. The newly-remodeled building is located at the intersection of E. Broad St. Ext. and US 64.” (1/5)
Vikings 71 Greyhounds 69. “Mark Johnson’s bucket tied it at 69-69 with 31 seconds to go but Larry Ellis hit a jumper from the lane with 15 remaining for the final margin. Statesville took a shot with four seconds remaining but missed.” (1/6)
Photo. “Tom Poston, superintendent of Iredell County Schools, was the winner of a 1956 Buick given away by Alex Greene Buick in celebration of the firm’s 15th anniversary. The car was the same color and model as the first car sold by Alex Greene in Statesville.” (1/7)
1970 census. “Statesville’s population is 23,075, compared to 19,844 in 1960. This is an increase of about 15 percent. Mooresville showed a 27.3 per cent growth. The new population is 8,808 compared to 6,918.” [County population had a 15.5% growth; 62,526 to 72,197.] (1/8)
“North Carolina has some outstanding agricultural fairs ‘but many of them leave much to be desired,’ State Agriculture Commissioner Jim Graham said Friday. Under the grading system used by the department ‘only 11 of the 60 fairs attained a grade of A.’” [Iredell got an A.] (1/9)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 4-10, 1946—Military.
“Private Ervin McGuirt arrived in the states Tuesday, docking in New York on the ‘Monticello’. He was captured by the Germans, was wounded and recaptured by the Americans all on the same day.” [1 ½ years overseas] (1/4)
Cpl. George E. Weatherman home. “Weatherman landed in Newport News, last Saturday after two and one-half years overseas in Africa and Southern France. There he was with an Anti-Aircraft Division and later transferred to the 7th Army.” (1/5)
Headed for home. “Sergeant J.C. Wooten left Yokohama, Japan on December 21, and was scheduled to arrive in Seattle about January 4. Corporal Leonard Reavis left a South Pacific port on December 15, and was to arrive in Los Angeles about January 2.” (1/7)
“A.Y. Alexander received his honorable discharge from the Navy on January 3, at Norfolk, Virginia. He was in the service two years, 18 months of which were spent on sea duty in the South Pacific. He held a machinist’s mate rating.” (1/8)
John King, Jr., S1/c. “John visited the grave of a former schoolmate, Lem McLelland, who lost his life there when the fighting was bitterest. He had a snapshot made of himself standing by the grave, with its simple marker, and sent this to the parents of the deceased boy. Needless to say, they are grateful to him for this service.” [KIA April 28, 1945 Okinawa] (1/9)
“Gayle L. Williams, ship’s cook, third class, serves on the USS Gentry which is returning to the West Coast to be placed in the inactive fleet after traveling unscathed through more than 75,000 miles in the Atlantic and Pacific. Commissioned in June 1944, the USS Gentry spent the fall and winter of that year convoying troops to Marseilles, France, returning via Oran.” (1/10)
Seventy-five years ago:
Statesville Daily Record,
Jan. 4-10, 1946—Home front.
“At a meeting of the board of directors of the Iredell County Fair Association, it was decided that Iredell would have a fair this fall. A.W. Fanjoy, president, announced that members of the board have been negotiating with a carnival for the event.” [last local fair Oct. 1942] (1/4)
SHS 20 Elkin 17. “June Shaver, who has been inclined to shoot a little wild, took her time and shot mostly from under the basket. Betty Lou Steelman did most of her shooting in the last quarter of the game and from all angles of the court.” [10 points each] (1/5)
“It could be that Statesville will soon have some street markers. On display at City Hall are several markers showing the kind ordered for the city. We were a little disappointed when we learned that only 100 street markers have been ordered for this year.” (1/7)
Lost and Found. “Lose in Troutman’s Café — Brown leather billfold containing furlough papers and money. Will finder please return to address on furlough papers.” (1/8)
“Yesterday’s high reading was 65 degrees. Those residents thinking that some sort of record for high temperature has been broken during the past few days need only to recall January 3, 1943 when the temperature climbed to 65 degrees. And for further study one might refer to January 28, 1944 when the mercury hit 81 degrees in Statesville.” (1/9)
“There’s one man in Statesville who still carries his tape measure with him at all times, he’s Stamey Kelly. Remember a number of years ago how clothing men would have tapes slung over their necks. Any time you pass Louie Marett’s store, where Stamey works, you can see him and his tape measure.” (1/10)
One hundred years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 6 and 10, 1921.
“Mr. Dick White is a patient at the military hospital at Atlanta. Mr. White suffered injuries to his head while serving with the military police of the 30th Division in France when he was thrown from a horse. Recently the young man has suffered from a recurrence of the trouble caused by the injury.” (1/6)
“The Statesville Furniture factory has resumed operations after several weeks’ suspension. The factory is using about half its usual force. The Bloomfield Cotton Mills have resumed work after several weeks’ suspension. The Statesville Cotton Mills are running again, beginning operation the first of the week.” (1/6)
“A meeting of a number of garages, service station owners decided on a rate of 33 cents per gallon for gasoline. The oil manufacturers recently made a reduction of 1 cent per gallon on gasoline. The local people have gone them one better and have fixed it 2 cents lower than it was. One concern has dropped to 32 ½ cents per gallon.” (1/10)
“Mr. A.M. Simons, of the Maryland Proving Grounds, near Aberdeen, Md., is spending a ten day furlough with his mother, Mrs. Mary Locke Simons.” (1/10)
Mooresville. “A resolution was passed by the town board requesting the Mooresville Telephone Company to give continued service 24 hours each day including Sunday.” (1/10)
One hundred twenty-five years ago:
Landmark,
Jan. 7 and 10, 1896.
“The cold wave which arrived here Friday evening was severe and has held on. The mercury Saturday morning registered 15°, Sunday morning 13°, Monday morning 20° and this morning 19°. The skating on Davis’ pond is fine.” (1/7)
Folks who have promised to pay their indebtedness to this paper in wood will please bear in mind that we can use a vast amount of it during this cold weather.” (1/7)
“The big candle in Hall’s drug store window, which was lighted Christmas morning, had burned about 145 hours. The candle was 50 inches long at the outset and about 15 ½ inches was consumed in the 145 hours. How many hours will it take to consume the remainder?” (1/7)
“Mr. John E. Adams, a native of this county, but for several years a resident of Itaska, Texas, and Miss Janie Thomas, a daughter of Dr. A.J.K. Thomas, were married at the residence of the bride in Shiloh township yesterday afternoon. The newly-wedded pair will leave next week for Texas. The fact that he came back to North Carolina for a bride is ample evidence of his good sense. The bride is a popular and worthy young lady.” 1/10)
“Dr. H.F. Long was seized with a chill Monday evening and has since been confined to his room but is now improving. The attack was brought on by exposure to the severe weather. He was able to be out yesterday.” (1/10)