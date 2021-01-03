Out of Our Past

John King, Jr., S1/c. “John visited the grave of a former schoolmate, Lem McLelland, who lost his life there when the fighting was bitterest. He had a snapshot made of himself standing by the grave, with its simple marker, and sent this to the parents of the deceased boy. Needless to say, they are grateful to him for this service.” [KIA April 28, 1945 Okinawa] (1/9)

“Gayle L. Williams, ship’s cook, third class, serves on the USS Gentry which is returning to the West Coast to be placed in the inactive fleet after traveling unscathed through more than 75,000 miles in the Atlantic and Pacific. Commissioned in June 1944, the USS Gentry spent the fall and winter of that year convoying troops to Marseilles, France, returning via Oran.” (1/10)

Seventy-five years ago:

Statesville Daily Record,

Jan. 4-10, 1946—Home front.

“At a meeting of the board of directors of the Iredell County Fair Association, it was decided that Iredell would have a fair this fall. A.W. Fanjoy, president, announced that members of the board have been negotiating with a carnival for the event.” [last local fair Oct. 1942] (1/4)