CELEBRATING A BLESSING: Doris Summers treated to special 90th birthday party

One world came up over and over as Doris Summers’ 90th birthday was celebrated on Sunday: blessed.
Blessed with 90 years of a life. Blessed with 71 years of marriage to William Summers. Blessed with family and friends. Blessed by a beautiful day to celebrate the love of those.
Children raced across the grassy yard of the place where William has lived pretty much his entire life and where the pair built their life. A gentle breeze picked up as friends and family lined up to drive by, honk, stop for a chat or drop off cards in the drive-by birthday celebration Sunday afternoon.
In a nod to the COVID-19 era, everyone wore masks and kept their appropriate social distance from the couple. Every so often, family and friends elbow bumped a hello.
The family’s love was clear on this sunny afternoon.
“It’s special,” Doris said of the celebration. “We have the children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren and just to be able to get around and take care of myself, it’s a blessing. We’re blessed. Great children and grandchildren and friends and neighbors.”
As Doris looked back over 90 years, she talked about the biggest change she had seen.
“I would say the way you travel and the way – the children, it’s different from when I was growing up,” she said. “It’s just a whole different world. Things are different and new. Who would have ever thought – I remember one of my teachers told me one of these days you’ll be able to answer the phone and see who you’re talking to and we laughed, but it’s here.”
She and William met in the ninth grade and have been together ever since. William joked about the secret to a long marriage.
“I say yes ma’am and no ma’am,” he says as he laughs.
They have four children – four boys and a girl. Michael Summers, the youngest, says they met when his dad was tutoring his mom in math – then she went on to be the top of the class at Unity School. He now works at Black Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and says that he remembers stories from his mother of the railroad tracks near there and that as a child she picked up coal dropped by trains and they used it to help heat their house in the winter.
Doris is also a passionate Tar Heel fan.
“She loves basketball,” Michael Summers said. “She is a huge North Carolina Tar Heel fan. So, she watches basketball and she watches the Tar Heels. She watches the NBA based on whether or not someone is on the team from Carolina. Right now, with the playoffs, for example, she watches the Lakers because Danny Green went to Carolina. But if the team doesn’t have a Tar Heel on it, she’s not watching.”
For her 85th birthday, Michael reached out to Carolina to see if he could get something autographed for her. North Carolina coach Roy Williams went a step further.
“He took the time to handwrite a letter and send it to Mom for her birthday,” Michael said.
She remains active in her church. William is an original member of First Baptist Church of Harmony.
On Sunday, her impact on the community could be seen as her family, which includes 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren, embraced the moment and a parade of cars lined the street, honking and cheering in celebration.
“We’ve just been blessed with (our) family,” she said.
