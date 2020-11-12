Iredell County hit with 8 to 10 inches of rain

Iredell County residents woke up to flash flooding Thursday morning as overnight rains caused creeks and rivers to swell well above their normal banks.
Waters rose as 8 to 10 inches of rain came down starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and steadily increased into Thursday morning.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, who lives in northern Iredell County, described this morning’s flooding as “unbelievable. I’ve seen flooding before but never this extreme.”
Before noon on Thursday, Iredell County's Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management Kent Greene said about 20 roads were closed because of flooding and/or being washed out. Approximately 10 people had been rescued according to Greene. He said two were in vehicles that drove into the water and the rest were families whose homes were flooding.
As of noon, only Liberty Hill Road's Bridge and part of Bussell Road were confirmed as washed out by Greene.
Central Elementary School in Statesville was closed due to flooding in that area, but Iredell-Statesville Schools had a regular day other than some busses being re-routed based on road and bridge closures.
Mooresville dealing with similar issues
Mooresville had two roadways reporting flooding for a short period of time but the water receded rapidly allowing roads to be passable. With the effects being lesser in the southern part of the county, they were able to assit elsewhere.
At least 20 personnel from Mooresville Fire-Rescue assisting with water rescues in northern Iredell and Alexander counties according to Kim Sellers, the public information officer for the city of Mooresville.
But they'll have their own issues to deal with as the water flows that way and Lake Norman is expected to rise.
"Based on the amount of rain received upstream and the level of Lookout Shoals at 108, it can be expected that Lake Norman’s level will increase rapidly over the next 48 hours. Please advise everyone to expect rapidly rising lake level and to ensure that boat lifts are raised well above current water level," Morris Sample said in an email. He is the Executive Director of the Lake Norman Marine Commission.
