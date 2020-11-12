Iredell County hit with 8 to 10 inches of rain

Iredell County residents woke up to flash flooding Thursday morning as overnight rains caused creeks and rivers to swell well above their normal banks.

Waters rose as 8 to 10 inches of rain came down starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and steadily increased into Thursday morning.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, who lives in northern Iredell County, described this morning’s flooding as “unbelievable. I’ve seen flooding before but never this extreme.”

Before noon on Thursday, Iredell County's Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management Kent Greene said about 20 roads were closed because of flooding and/or being washed out. Approximately 10 people had been rescued according to Greene. He said two were in vehicles that drove into the water and the rest were families whose homes were flooding.

As of noon, only Liberty Hill Road's Bridge and part of Bussell Road were confirmed as washed out by Greene.

Central Elementary School in Statesville was closed due to flooding in that area, but Iredell-Statesville Schools had a regular day other than some busses being re-routed based on road and bridge closures.

Mooresville dealing with similar issues