Flooding strands people in rising waters, washes out bridges, roads

Trinity and Mooresville Fire-Rescue swift water teams were able to help two men escape a flooding home on Thursday.
"The water came up from Snow Creek, and for the two gentlemen, it rose faster than anticipated," Assistant Chief Chris Goforth said. He was one of the rescuers that took the raft up to the home to help the two men.
Goforth said the men had lost their phones and weren't able to call for help as the Snow Creek home soon became flooded with water.
"So we knew this was an area that could flood, so once we got done in another area, we came over here and found them stranded."
Goforth and Capt. Brandon Robinson hopped in a rescue boat and navigated it to the home where they extracted the two men, as well as two cats.
One of the men was taken to the hospital for further care.
Iredell County residents woke up to flash flooding Thursday morning as overnight rains caused creeks and rivers to swell well above their normal banks.
Waters rose as 8 to 10 inches of rain came down starting around 10 p.m. Wednesday and steadily increased into Thursday morning.
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, who lives in northern Iredell County, described this morning’s flooding as “unbelievable. I’ve seen flooding before but never this extreme.”
Before noon on Thursday, Iredell County's Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management Kent Greene said about 20 roads were closed because of flooding and/or being washed out. Approximately 10 people had been rescued, said Greene. He said two were in vehicles that drove into the water and the rest were families whose homes were flooding.
Recent rainfall didn't help the situation.
"The northern part of the county has seen a lot of rain so I would presume this did play a part," Greene said.
As of 3 p.m. Thursday, two bridges in the northern part of Iredell had been washed out entirely: the Liberty Hill Road bridge and the Cattlemans Road bridge. Greene said a section of Bussell Road in northern Iredell County was also washed away.
A third bridge on Brookhaven Road was also underwater and at risk of being washed away by the flood waters, said North Carolina Department of Transportations Communications Officer Marcus Thompson.
Thompson was unable to provide an estimate as to when the bridges would be repaired.
Central Elementary School in Statesville was closed due to flooding in that area, but Iredell-Statesville Schools had a regular day other than some buses being rerouted based on road and bridge closures.
Greene said residents should always be prepared, should get a weather radio and make an emergency kit for their home.
Mooresville dealing with similar issues
Mooresville had two roadways reporting flooding for a short period of time but the water receded rapidly allowing roads to be passable. With the effects being lesser in the southern part of the county, they were able to assist elsewhere.
At least 20 personnel from Mooresville Fire-Rescue assisted with water rescues in northern Iredell and Alexander counties, said Kim Sellers, the public information officer for the town of Mooresville.
But they'll have their own issues to deal with as the water flows that way and Lake Norman is expected to rise.
"Based on the amount of rain received upstream and the level of Lookout Shoals at 108, it can be expected that Lake Norman’s level will increase rapidly over the next 48 hours. Please advise everyone to expect rapidly rising lake level and to ensure that boat lifts are raised well above current water level," Morris Sample said in an email. He is the executive director of the Lake Norman Marine Commission.
