Fire heavily damages Miller Avenue home Tuesday

A fire heavily damaged a home on North Miller Avenue Tuesday afternoon. All three residents were able to escape, said Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon. Weatherman said it could be a few days or longer before any official ruling was made.

The Statesville Fire Department and the Mobile Air Unit which is housed at Harmony Fire Department also responded. Smoke and flames were seen outside of the home when firefighters arrived but the fire itself was controlled soon after their arrival.

