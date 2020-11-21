Family of man who died in Iredell County Detention Center asks for answers

The family of Mejia-Lopez said that on Oct. 13, Mejia-Lopez left the house to go to his construction job in Mooresville but didn't come home that night. Around 10 p.m., Mejia-Lopez called Lopez to tell her that he was now at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem. He told Lopez he had been in a verbal altercation with his boss but said it wasn't physical. The owner of the house where the argument happened reportedly made the call to authorities, she said.

Campbell said the underlying condition was detected at that time by the arresting officers and that's why he was taken to a local hospital. Lopez said Mejia-Lopez claimed he had been beaten by the arresting officers. The incident report from the sheriff's office indicates a vehicle was damaged and deputies were assaulted.

Lopez saw her partner at the hospital, and while there were some injuries, more were visible after his death, she said. It was there that the "underlying condition,” which the family said was a swollen heart, was identified. They said that was not known condition before the incident on Oct. 13.