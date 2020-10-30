At least 6,000 Statesville residents lost power when Zeta hit

Statesville was hit by gusts of wind reaching as much as 41 mph on Thursday, knocking down trees and causing power outages throughout Iredell County. Statesville itself saw at least 6,000 outages initially on Thursday, but that's down to 700 as of Thursday night according to Nancy Baker, the city of Statesville's Public Affairs Director.

"Yes, there are still pockets of outages. And there are some hard restorations that will take rebuilding lines," Davis said Thursday night. "Once it turns dark, the crews will have to stop. But tomorrow, a crew from High Point will join us and help with the final issues."

Davis said the city had 28 calls about downed trees, but the number on private property was undoubtedly higher.

"Although it would be anecdotal, I’m sure that all the rain the northern part of the County has received over the last several week did have an impact on the number of downed trees in those areas," Kent Greene said, Iredell County's Director of Fire Services & Emergency Management.

Initially, 36,000 customers across the county were without power yesterday. As of Friday morning, that number was down to 12,016 according to Greene.

Greene said estimates of the damage done should be completed on Friday.

