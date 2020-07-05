Stony Point VFD to host Cruisin' for Cancer Saturday
0 comments

Stony Point VFD to host Cruisin' for Cancer Saturday

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its cruise-in Saturday at 5 p.m.

Cruisin’ For Cancer is being held to benefit Isaac McCurdy and Dianne McAlpin, two department members diagnosed with cancer.

The event will start at 5 p.m. at Captain’s Galley in Stony Point and pass by the fire department where participants can stop briefly and wave, smile and wish McCurdy and McAlpin well.

After passing the department, the cruise-in will cross the railroad tracks in front of Shurtape and make a lap through Stony Point.

Everyone is invited to attend.

For more information call the fire department at 704-585-2519.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News