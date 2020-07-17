Community Hospice serves first responders with drive-thru luncheon

The health field is the most obvious place where the coronavirus has changed how things are done, something Community Home Care & Hospice workers know all too well. But there are more subtle ways the virus forces people to adapt to keep life going sometimes is overlooked. That was apparent for Tabitha Livengood as she organized Community Home Care & Hospice’s First Responders 5th Annual Luncheon this year.
It couldn’t take place inside like usual, but the show must go on, no? So this year Livengood, the volunteer coordinator at Community, turned their event into a drive-thru to thank the police, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders in Statesville.
But when it first started it seemed like maybe this year’s drive-thru wouldn’t go as smooth as First Responders Luncheons in the past. Livengood said normally they’d have up to 60 first responders come by to eat, but in the first half-hour, not a single car stopped by.
Finally, a sheriff’s deputy rolled in. Then another police officer. Then two fire trucks. After a slow start, the first responders were starting making their way to Community’s building on Davie Avenue. In all, the drive-thru served at least 40 first responders.
“I was a little nervous at first with doing the drive-thru not knowing how the turnout was going to be. But it actually near the end of it seems to be a little better than having them coming here since they’re constantly on the go,” Livengood said. “They could just go through and get their food and keep going with their day.”
“It went really great. We’ve got a great team here so with everyone pitching in it went really well. Really smooth.”
Regardless of whether the food came via a drive-thru method or their usual luncheon, Livengood and the Community employees were glad to be saying thank you to Statesville’s first responders this year just like they have the last four.
“We just wanted to give them thanks for everything they do,” Livengood said.
