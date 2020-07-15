Troutman Independence Day Parade, fireworks cancelled
Troutman Independence Day Parade, fireworks cancelled

The Troutman Independence Day Parade and fireworks, postponed from June 27 to Aug. 15, has now been canceled.

The parade began in 2005 as a way to honor veterans and that tradition has continued each year on the Saturday before July 4 until this year.

The Troutman Town Council and town staff made the decision to cancel the parade this year due to the coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings.

The parade annually draws more than 100 entries and crowds line Main Street in Troutman to watch.

A fireworks show was held on the night after the parade but that, too, has been canceled.

