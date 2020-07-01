Official Fourth of July fireworks are off; individuals with fireworks should use caution

Fire marshals in Iredell County and its municipalities have not approved any fireworks displays for the Fourth of July. However, fireworks vendors report higher individual sales this year.

Municipalities and organizations are canceling or postponing fireworks displays for the Fourth of July because of the coronavirus pandemic and concerns about not being able to maintain social distancing guidelines during the display.

In the week and a half before the Fourth of July, fireworks stands popped up near interstate exits around Statesville, and the pandemic has been treating them well because there are no public fireworks displays.

At the stand in front of Signal Hill Mall, Nicole McCoy had just finished breaking down boxes of fireworks that restocked the stand on Tuesday. She said it usually took another day to reach their sales at that time.

“People are home with their families and are looking for things to do,” McCoy said.

Usually, they can go to official fireworks displays. McCoy said the cost of fireworks was not enough to dissuade people from buying a few devices to celebrate the Fourth.

Homer Hobbs was manning the stand

near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Wilkesboro Highway. He said the stand opened June 25 and no public fireworks have helped sales this year.

Hobbs said fireworks are part of a tradition starting with the Star Spangled Banner, quoting the verse “...and the rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air...”

Originally, the country celebrated the Fourth of July by firing cannons. Hobbs said the tradition morphed into fireworks over time.