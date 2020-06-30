Carl Reiner, beloved creator of 'Dick Van Dyke Show,' dies

FILE - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, Carl Reiner, left, and his son Rob Reiner pose together following their hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Carl Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died, according to reports. Variety reported he died of natural causes on Monday night, June 29, 2020, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 98. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)